Police warn of new drug cocktail: Gray Death has mixture of heroin, fentanyl, opioids

Police say Gray Death, a dangerous mixture of heroin, fentanyl, elephant tranquilizer and synthetic opioids, has not turned up in Bartholomew County yet, but an overdose it caused in Greenwood means it's not far away. Local police have seen heroin mixed with fentanyl in local overdoses but now worry that the introduction of Gray Death into the area will mean more overdoses and deaths.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.