Police seeking suspects in Columbus gas-station armed robbery
Columbus police officers were dispatched to the Ricker's gas station located at 3545 West County Road 450 South in regard to a robbery that had occurred around 3 a.m. today, said Lt. Matt Harris, spokesman for the Columbus Police Department.
