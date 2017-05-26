Police canine leads officers to suspe...

Police canine leads officers to suspect hiding underneath a bush

Saturday May 27 Read more: The Republic

A Columbus police canine caught a local man who fled from police when they were checking if there was an arrest warrant pending for him. Columbus Police Officer Troy Love was patrolling in the area of State Street and Marr Road when he saw Michael E. Baxley Jr., 39, Columbus, said Officer Alyson Rech, Columbus Police Department spokeswoman.

