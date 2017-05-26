Police canine leads officers to suspect hiding underneath a bush
A Columbus police canine caught a local man who fled from police when they were checking if there was an arrest warrant pending for him. Columbus Police Officer Troy Love was patrolling in the area of State Street and Marr Road when he saw Michael E. Baxley Jr., 39, Columbus, said Officer Alyson Rech, Columbus Police Department spokeswoman.
