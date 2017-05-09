Police arrest man stumbling in 25th Street roadway

Columbus police arrested a local man after he became combative when a police officer tried to get him out of harm's way while he was stumbling along in the roadway on 25th Street. Kevin D. Dulong, 33, Columbus, appeared to be hallucinating when Columbus Police Officer Michael Butler was sent to the 2000 block of 25th Street about a suspicious person stumbling in the roadway.

