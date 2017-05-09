Police arrest man stumbling in 25th S...

Police arrest man stumbling in 25th Street roadway

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Columbus police arrested a local man after he became combative when a police officer tried to get him out of harm's way while he was stumbling along in the roadway on 25th Street. Kevin D. Dulong, 33, Columbus, appeared to be hallucinating when Columbus Police Officer Michael Butler was sent to the 2000 block of 25th Street about a suspicious person stumbling in the roadway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anti-everything and I are lovers 5 hr Roscoe Jones 4
Angela H. Nicholson...Informant 5 hr Roscoe Jones 5
Coal burning stove 8 hr Anti-everything 4
Help 11 hr Anti-everything 3
Looking for a black man 11 hr Anti-everything 3
News CPD arrests mother and son on warrants May 5 already gone 1
shane wilson (Apr '16) May 5 Anti-everything 3
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,381 • Total comments across all topics: 280,895,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC