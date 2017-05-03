Police arrest local man after foot chase
A local man was arrested after he ran from a Columbus police officer who was trying to arrest him on a warrant. Michael F. Childers, 25, Columbus, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and the warrant at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
