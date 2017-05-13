Plans to support workers in area
A local developer is planning to subdivide acreage near the Woodside Northwest Industrial Park to add more commercial development such as hotels and restaurants to support the companies and the thousands of employees who are working there. The Columbus Plan Commission has approved a preliminary plat from Indusites Inc. that will subdivide 14.28 acres into one industrial lot and five commercial lots.
