Philharmonic group heads to Broadway

The Notables, a volunteer branch of the Columbus Indiana Philharmonic, are sponsoring a trip to New York City from Aug. 17 to 20 to see two Columbus natives - both with links to the orchestra - on Broadway. The trip is to allow locals to see Marja Harmon in "The Book of Mormon" and Mary Claire King in "War Paint."

