Philharmonic ends auditorium season w...

Philharmonic ends auditorium season with awe-inspiring performance from pianist Wuu

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

The Columbus Indiana Philharmonic closed its 2016-17 auditorium season on a high note with its performance Saturday night. An ambitious program for any symphony orchestra, and under the superb leadership of music director David Bowden, the large and enthusiastic audience at Judson Erne Auditorium heard a phenomenal soloist and each section of the ensemble represented in soloistic fashion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
shane wilson (Apr '16) 8 hr Shane Wilson 2
Weed in Edinburgh Scotland Wed Johny 2
Donald Burton family Tue Gena 4
Coal burning stove Apr 29 Anti-Everything 3
Anti-everything and I are lovers Apr 29 Big Black Bear 2
Angela H. Nicholson...Informant Apr 29 Clabbered 3
islam-THE TRUTH Apr 28 Mr White 8
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Bartholomew County was issued at May 04 at 3:23AM EDT

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,108 • Total comments across all topics: 280,757,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC