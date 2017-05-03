Philharmonic ends auditorium season with awe-inspiring performance from pianist Wuu
The Columbus Indiana Philharmonic closed its 2016-17 auditorium season on a high note with its performance Saturday night. An ambitious program for any symphony orchestra, and under the superb leadership of music director David Bowden, the large and enthusiastic audience at Judson Erne Auditorium heard a phenomenal soloist and each section of the ensemble represented in soloistic fashion.
