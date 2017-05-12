Perkinson honored with William R. Laws Human Rights Award
Columbus thanked a school official for four decades of service to students by honoring him with the city's most prestigious human rights award. Larry Perkinson, Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. employee and student assistance coordinator, received two standing ovations from many of the people he has worked with in an effort to help local students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Duckworth
|11 hr
|Jakeem Booker
|2
|Angela H. Nicholson...Informant
|11 hr
|Grace
|12
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|19 hr
|Anti-everything
|9
|Coal burning stove
|May 9
|Anti-everything
|4
|Help
|May 9
|Anti-everything
|3
|Looking for a black man
|May 9
|Anti-everything
|3
|CPD arrests mother and son on warrants
|May 5
|already gone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC