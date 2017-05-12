Perkinson honored with William R. Law...

Perkinson honored with William R. Laws Human Rights Award

14 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Columbus thanked a school official for four decades of service to students by honoring him with the city's most prestigious human rights award. Larry Perkinson, Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. employee and student assistance coordinator, received two standing ovations from many of the people he has worked with in an effort to help local students.

