Pence expected to return for Indy 500
Vice President and Columbus native Mike Pence is expected to return to Indianapolis to attend Sunday's Indianapolis 500, according to media reports. Pence attended last year's race as governor of Indiana, using his Twitter account to send out a photo of himself with wife Karen and other Pence family members, and this message: "Beautiful day at @IMS to enjoy this race day tradition with family and friends!" Attending the 500 will provide the vice president an opportunity to see some family members - many of whom live in Columbus.
