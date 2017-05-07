Parents' drug use driving increase in...

Parents' drug use driving increase in abuse, neglect of children

13 hrs ago

An organization that represents the best interests of abused and neglected children in the court system is facing a greater challenge than ever before. The number of children served by Advocates for Children has nearly doubled in five years, with the primary driver drug use by parents.

