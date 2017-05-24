One last mission: Veteran's spirits s...

One last mission: Veteran's spirits soar after trip to Washington

Read more: The Republic

It took a bit of encouragement for a retired Columbus city planner now under Hospice care to commit to taking the Indy Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C. But as a result, C. Dean Smith is no longer counting the days. Instead, the Korean War-era Air Force veteran now prefers to make the days count.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

