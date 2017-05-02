Officials change meeting notice
The city of Columbus has begun providing public notice of committee meetings, as required under Indiana's Open Door Law, after an advisory opinion issued by the state's public access counselor. The opinion was a reply to an informal inquiry by former Columbus Mayor Kristen Brown, who contended that the Columbus Redevelopment Commission violated Indiana's Open Door Law by failing to make public three redevelopment commission committee meetings.
