Night of glamour: Community, students gather for spectacle

An annual rite of passage for local high school students was a must-see attraction for hundreds of residents in downtown Columbus. Parents, siblings and friends lined Washington Street Saturday evening to watch a parade of nearly 1,200 students from three Columbus high schools - North, East and Columbus Signature Academy - New Tech - make their grand entrances around The Commons for the joint Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. prom.

