Mother involved in statewide Amber Alert apologizes to the community
A mother who took her 1-year-old son from supervised visitation in Columbus over the weekend, generating a statewide Amber Alert, is apologizing for causing people to worry after the child was reported missing. "I want to apologize.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maria Rodriguez-local wh ore,local snitch,watch...
|23 hr
|Mr K
|2
|Ashlyn hadley
|23 hr
|Not bill
|2
|So where we really getting married
|Sun
|Light orbs
|1
|Donald Burton family
|May 21
|Gena
|5
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|May 20
|Anti-everything
|13
|black lives matter (Oct '16)
|May 18
|Anti-everything
|8
|Coal burning stove
|May 18
|Anti-everything
|6
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC