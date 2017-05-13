Mill Race group sets auditions for 'Joseph'
Mill Race Theatre Company will conduct auditions for its summer musical, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," Wednesday and Thursday at Columbus North High School auditorium, 1400 25th St. in Columbus. Mill Race veteran actor and director John Johnson will direct.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashlyn hadley
|7 hr
|Just bill
|1
|Jessica Duckworth
|Fri
|Jakeem Booker
|2
|Angela H. Nicholson...Informant
|Fri
|Grace
|12
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|Fri
|Anti-everything
|9
|Coal burning stove
|May 9
|Anti-everything
|4
|Help
|May 9
|Anti-everything
|3
|Looking for a black man
|May 9
|Anti-everything
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC