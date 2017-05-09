Mexican restaurant to fill spot in Commons
A couple whose family focus includes naming their Mexican restaurants after their daughter has chosen downtown Columbus as the home for their third location. Alberto and Sarah Bravo, Indianapolis, received approval Monday from the Columbus Redevelopment Commission to take over the lease for the former Jordy McTaggart's Grill & Pub, which closed in January.
