Mexican restaurant to fill spot in Co...

Mexican restaurant to fill spot in Commons

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

A couple whose family focus includes naming their Mexican restaurants after their daughter has chosen downtown Columbus as the home for their third location. Alberto and Sarah Bravo, Indianapolis, received approval Monday from the Columbus Redevelopment Commission to take over the lease for the former Jordy McTaggart's Grill & Pub, which closed in January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help 55 min Anti-everything 3
Looking for a black man 56 min Anti-everything 3
Find my long lost family on my father side Sat Gena 10
News CPD arrests mother and son on warrants May 5 already gone 1
shane wilson (Apr '16) May 5 Anti-everything 3
Weed in Edinburgh Scotland May 3 Johny 2
Donald Burton family May 2 Gena 4
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,441 • Total comments across all topics: 280,885,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC