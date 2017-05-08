Man overdoses and crashes into Columbus house
COLUMBUS, IN - A man and woman from Edinburgh were arrested Sunday night after they are believed to have overdosed on heroin and crashed into house in Columbus. Twenty-one-year old Dillon Goff was driving the car in the 2900 block of 19th Street in Columbus when it left the roadway and crashed into a residence.
