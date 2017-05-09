Local Police, Fire a " May 9

Local Police, Fire a " May 9

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, fire and hospital agencies. William E. Anderson, 49, 537 W. County Road 200S, Columbus, Bartholomew County warrant, 3:11 p.m., by the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department, released on $500 cash bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help 54 min Anti-everything 3
Looking for a black man 56 min Anti-everything 3
Find my long lost family on my father side Sat Gena 10
News CPD arrests mother and son on warrants May 5 already gone 1
shane wilson (Apr '16) May 5 Anti-everything 3
Weed in Edinburgh Scotland May 3 Johny 2
Donald Burton family May 2 Gena 4
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,441 • Total comments across all topics: 280,885,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC