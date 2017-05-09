Local Police, Fire a " May 9
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, fire and hospital agencies. William E. Anderson, 49, 537 W. County Road 200S, Columbus, Bartholomew County warrant, 3:11 p.m., by the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department, released on $500 cash bond.
