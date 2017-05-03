Local Police, Fire a " May 3
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, fire and hospital agencies. Carl R. McNicholas, 33, 129 Jackson St., Hope, Bartholomew County warrant, 7:24 p.m., by the Hope Police Department, held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
