Local Police, Fire a " May 22

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, fire and hospital agencies. Daniel P. Frodge, 32, 6714 S. Jonesville Road, Columbus, Bartholomew County warrant, 7:48 p.m., by the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department, released on $10,000 bond.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So where we really getting married
|21 hr
|Light orbs
|1
|Donald Burton family
|Sun
|Gena
|5
|Edinburghs' finest Mary Jane and Charlie (Jun '16)
|Sat
|David
|4
|Weed in Edinburgh Scotland
|Sat
|Alistair
|3
|Maria Rodriguez-local wh ore,local snitch,watch...
|Sat
|Anti-everything
|1
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|Sat
|Anti-everything
|13
|black lives matter (Oct '16)
|May 18
|Anti-everything
|8
