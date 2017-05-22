Local Police, Fire a " May 22

Local Police, Fire a " May 22

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, fire and hospital agencies. Daniel P. Frodge, 32, 6714 S. Jonesville Road, Columbus, Bartholomew County warrant, 7:48 p.m., by the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department, released on $10,000 bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
So where we really getting married 21 hr Light orbs 1
Donald Burton family Sun Gena 5
Edinburghs' finest Mary Jane and Charlie (Jun '16) Sat David 4
Weed in Edinburgh Scotland Sat Alistair 3
Maria Rodriguez-local wh ore,local snitch,watch... Sat Anti-everything 1
Anti-everything and I are lovers Sat Anti-everything 13
black lives matter (Oct '16) May 18 Anti-everything 8
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,744 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC