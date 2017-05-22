Local Police, Fire a " May 22

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, fire and hospital agencies. Daniel P. Frodge, 32, 6714 S. Jonesville Road, Columbus, Bartholomew County warrant, 7:48 p.m., by the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department, released on $10,000 bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.