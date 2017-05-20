Local Police, Fire a " May 20
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, fire and hospital agencies. Matthew Kuecher, 33, Orland Park, Illinois, Bartholomew County warrant, 3:20 p.m., by the Columbus Police Department, held in lieu of $200,000 bond.
