Local Police, Fire a " May 17
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, fire and hospital agencies. Roberto L. Avalos, 54, 2653 Hawpatch Drive, Columbus, operating without ever receiving a license, 6:16 p.m., by the Columbus Police Department, released on $2,500 bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela H. Nicholson...Informant
|2 hr
|Anti-everything
|15
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|23 hr
|Gena
|11
|Girl Stabbed at Atterbury Job Corps 1--2008 (Jan '08)
|Tue
|0430013detroit
|120
|black lives matter (Oct '16)
|Mon
|Anti-everything
|6
|Ashlyn hadley
|May 13
|Just bill
|1
|Jessica Duckworth
|May 12
|Jakeem Booker
|2
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|May 12
|Anti-everything
|9
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC