Local man arrested after giving false name to police

Columbus police arrested a local man after he gave a false name to officers who later determined he was wanted on three warrants. Sgt. Oscar Olmeda was sent to a local hotel in the 2400 block of Jonathan Moore Pike at 9 a.m. Tuesday about a man walking around and acting suspiciously.

