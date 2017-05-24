Learn about brain health: Leading exp...

Learn about brain health: Leading expert coming to Mill Race, teach classes about memory

13 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

An eight-week program on brain health from one of the nation's leading experts on the topic will begin with a class Tuesday at Mill Race Center in Columbus. Dr. Cynthia Green's offering is coordinated through the Summerville Fellowship with the Pitman Institute for Aging Well at Mill Race Center.

