Laura Watts

Laura F. Watts, 94, of Four Seasons Health Care Center, Columbus, went to her heavenly home May 11, 2017. Born Jan. 24, 1923, in the Hurricane Community in Johnson County, Indiana, Laura was the third daughter of Neva Ray and Harry Ray.

