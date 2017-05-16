Laura Watts
Laura F. Watts, 94, of Four Seasons Health Care Center, Columbus, went to her heavenly home May 11, 2017. Born Jan. 24, 1923, in the Hurricane Community in Johnson County, Indiana, Laura was the third daughter of Neva Ray and Harry Ray.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|12 hr
|Gena
|11
|Girl Stabbed at Atterbury Job Corps 1--2008 (Jan '08)
|17 hr
|0430013detroit
|120
|Angela H. Nicholson...Informant
|Mon
|Grace
|14
|black lives matter (Oct '16)
|Mon
|Anti-everything
|6
|Ashlyn hadley
|May 13
|Just bill
|1
|Jessica Duckworth
|May 12
|Jakeem Booker
|2
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|May 12
|Anti-everything
|9
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC