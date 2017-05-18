Kathryn Haigh promoted to Chief Operating Officer at the Indianapolis Museum of Art
Dr. Charles L. Venable, The Melvin & Bren Simon Director and CEO of the Indianapolis Museum of Art , announced today that Kathryn Haigh has been promoted to the position of Chief Operating Officer . Haigh will continue to manage the IMA's art collection, exhibitions, conservation laboratories, historic sites, security and facilities operations, while playing a leading role in developing and implementing a new 30-year master plan for the institution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|black lives matter (Oct '16)
|20 hr
|Anti-everything
|8
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|20 hr
|Anti-everything
|11
|Coal burning stove
|20 hr
|Anti-everything
|6
|Angela H. Nicholson...Informant
|Wed
|Anti-everything
|15
|Girl Stabbed at Atterbury Job Corps 1--2008 (Jan '08)
|May 16
|0430013detroit
|120
|Ashlyn hadley
|May 13
|Just bill
|1
|Jessica Duckworth
|May 12
|Jakeem Booker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC