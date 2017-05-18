Kathryn Haigh promoted to Chief Operating Officer at the Indianapolis Museum of Art

Dr. Charles L. Venable, The Melvin & Bren Simon Director and CEO of the Indianapolis Museum of Art , announced today that Kathryn Haigh has been promoted to the position of Chief Operating Officer . Haigh will continue to manage the IMA's art collection, exhibitions, conservation laboratories, historic sites, security and facilities operations, while playing a leading role in developing and implementing a new 30-year master plan for the institution.

