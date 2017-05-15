Just the beginning: Distinguished IUP...

Just the beginning: Distinguished IUPUC grad off to Switzerland for mastera s program

Former Columbus resident Jessica Caldwell recently completed her senior year at Indiana University - Purdue University Columbus, and earned several distinctions in her undergraduate studies. Caldwell achieved a 3.9 grade-point average and was a member of the first cohort of students to fulfill all of their requirements for a bachelor's degree in biology on the IUPUC campus.

