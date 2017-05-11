Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team arre...

Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team arrests two on charges of dealing heroin

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Two local residents have been arrested on multiple drug-related charges including dealing in heroin after they were stopped in a car Tuesday night. The arrests were part of a lengthy investigation conducted by the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team , said Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessica Duckworth 7 hr Surethingog 1
Angela H. Nicholson...Informant 17 hr Anti-everything 11
Anti-everything and I are lovers Wed Anti-everything 6
Coal burning stove May 9 Anti-everything 4
Help May 9 Anti-everything 3
Looking for a black man May 9 Anti-everything 3
News CPD arrests mother and son on warrants May 5 already gone 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,223 • Total comments across all topics: 280,947,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC