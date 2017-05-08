Jail initiative helps inmates end add...

Jail initiative helps inmates end addiction

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

A new pilot program in the Bartholomew County Jail, which helps inmates deal with substance-abuse problems, is being extended to provide mental-health services for the first 90 days after their release. Recovery Works is supported through a state-funded, fee-for-service grant to Centerstone, members of the county Evidence Based Decision Making policy team have announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a black man 22 hr Tuck Fard 2
Help Sun Chongo 2
Find my long lost family on my father side Sat Gena 10
News CPD arrests mother and son on warrants May 5 already gone 1
shane wilson (Apr '16) May 5 Anti-everything 3
Weed in Edinburgh Scotland May 3 Johny 2
Donald Burton family May 2 Gena 4
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,165 • Total comments across all topics: 280,879,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC