Jail initiative helps inmates end addiction
A new pilot program in the Bartholomew County Jail, which helps inmates deal with substance-abuse problems, is being extended to provide mental-health services for the first 90 days after their release. Recovery Works is supported through a state-funded, fee-for-service grant to Centerstone, members of the county Evidence Based Decision Making policy team have announced.
