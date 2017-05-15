Intoxicated driver arrested after a b...

Intoxicated driver arrested after a burn-outsa at stop signs

Bartholomew County Sheriff's Deputy Adam Warner was sent to Tenth Street near Central Avenue in Columbus and saw the vehicle at 11th Street and Lafayette Avenue where the vehicle did a "burn-out" when taking off from the stop signs at Lafayette and Franklin streets, deputies said. When Warner attempted to stop the vehicle, driven by Jorge Huberto Chavez, 37, 931 Pearl St., Chavez ran the traffic light at 11th and Washington streets and drove north on Washington at a high rate of speed, deputies said.

