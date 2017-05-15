Illinois man accused of carjacking ve...

Illinois man accused of carjacking vehicle in Columbus

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

An Illinois man was arrested after he was accused of carjacking a vehicle from a west-side Columbus gas station and leading Indiana State Police troopers on a pursuit. Columbus police were sent to the 3300 block of West Jonathan More Pike at noon on Sunday who spoke with the victim who said an unknown man approached with his hand in his jacket as if holding a firearm, said Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angela H. Nicholson...Informant 6 hr Grace 14
black lives matter (Oct '16) 11 hr Anti-everything 6
Ashlyn hadley May 13 Just bill 1
Jessica Duckworth May 12 Jakeem Booker 2
Anti-everything and I are lovers May 12 Anti-everything 9
Coal burning stove May 9 Anti-everything 4
Help May 9 Anti-everything 3
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,095 • Total comments across all topics: 281,041,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC