I-65 widening will start in Columbus, then move south to Seymour
Beginning this fall, it will take about three years to complete a $143 million modernization project that will widen Interstate 65 to three lanes in each direction between Seymour and Columbus. That's according to preliminary documents submitted for the I-65 Southeast Indiana Project by E&B Paving Inc., of Anderson and United Consulting Engineers Inc., of Indianapolis.
