I-65 lanes slow south of Columbus after truck accident
An accident north of the Seymour/Jonesville exit has closed the passing lanes of Interstate 65 both northbound and southbound, police report. The southbound passing lane of Interstate 65 is closed at the 58-mile-marker as crews chip away at removing a load of potatoes from a semitrailer, police report.
