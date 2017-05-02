Hope honors town utility clerk for work
The town of Hope has declared today as Debbie Hatton Day to honor a longtime public servant who has received statewide recognition. The town's utility clerk is being honored one week after she received the 2017 Bonna Burn Award from the Indiana Rural Water Association.
