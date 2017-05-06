High water closes 2 parks
Columbus officials closed two city parks and some sections of the city's People Trails after another inch of rain caused widespread flooding. By mid-morning Friday, Mill Race and Noblitt parks near downtown Columbus were closed and parks officials continued to monitor river levels throughout the city to determine if more barricades were needed in other areas.
