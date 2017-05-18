Heart scans offered at discount through June
A computed tomography scan is a noninvasive test using X-rays to detect and measure the amount of calcium in coronary artery walls. Normally $49, CRH is offering the test for $10 through the end of June at Columbus Diagnostic Imaging, 790 Creekview Drive, Columbus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|black lives matter (Oct '16)
|15 hr
|Anti-everything
|8
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|15 hr
|Anti-everything
|11
|Coal burning stove
|16 hr
|Anti-everything
|6
|Angela H. Nicholson...Informant
|Wed
|Anti-everything
|15
|Girl Stabbed at Atterbury Job Corps 1--2008 (Jan '08)
|May 16
|0430013detroit
|120
|Ashlyn hadley
|May 13
|Just bill
|1
|Jessica Duckworth
|May 12
|Jakeem Booker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC