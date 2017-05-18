Heart scans offered at discount throu...

Heart scans offered at discount through June

A computed tomography scan is a noninvasive test using X-rays to detect and measure the amount of calcium in coronary artery walls. Normally $49, CRH is offering the test for $10 through the end of June at Columbus Diagnostic Imaging, 790 Creekview Drive, Columbus.

