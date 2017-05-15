Gary McKinney
Gary L. McKinney, 75, of Columbus, passed from this life at 1:18 a.m. Sunday, May 14, 2017, at his residence. He was a member of Parkside Baptist Church and enjoyed doing wood carvings by hand, playing the accordion and was a very good artist.
