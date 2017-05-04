Former State Rep. Bob Hayes, 83, of C...

Former State Rep. Bob Hayes, 83, of Columbus dies

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Family, friends and one-time political adversaries are mourning the death of the last Democrat to represent Columbus in the Indiana General Assembly. First elected in 1974 by narrowly defeating incumbent Frank Runge to represent District 59 in the Indiana House of Representatives, Hayes did not give up that seat permanently until Republican David Yount defeated him in the 1996 election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
shane wilson (Apr '16) Wed Shane Wilson 2
Weed in Edinburgh Scotland Wed Johny 2
Donald Burton family May 2 Gena 4
Coal burning stove Apr 29 Anti-Everything 3
Anti-everything and I are lovers Apr 29 Big Black Bear 2
Angela H. Nicholson...Informant Apr 29 Clabbered 3
islam-THE TRUTH Apr 28 Mr White 8
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,890 • Total comments across all topics: 280,781,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC