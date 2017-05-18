Former officer considering plea deal;...

Former officer considering plea deal; Court schedule extended in fatal motorcycle pursuit case

A former reserve Nashville police officer charged with two misdemeanors after he pursued a motorcyclist through Bartholomew County is considering entering into a plea bargain agreement. Magistrate Joseph Meek on Wednesday rescheduled a pre-trial hearing for Leonard Burch, 25, of Columbus, for 1:30 p.m. June 29 after talking with Bartholomew County Prosecutor Bill Nash and defense attorney Alex Whitted at the hearing.

