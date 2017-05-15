Developer seeks to annex 151 acres, create higher-density subdivision
Residents are ramping up their fight against a developer's plans to build more than 300 homes on the northwest edge of Columbus. Arbor Investments of Indianapolis is seeking approval from the city to annex 151 acres in Columbus Township for a proposed subdivision, Abbey Place, between Indianapolis Road and Interstate 65 near the Princeton Park subdivision.
