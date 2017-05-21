Defendant claims he fell asleep

A driver accused of striking a Columbus couple walking in a bike lane along Taylor Road - killing the husband and seriously injuring the wife - told police he was tired and had closed his eyes, awakened by the realization that his vehicle had collided with something. That information is included in a probable-cause affidavit in the criminal case against Michael B. DeMaio, 36, 2023 Chandler Lane.

