Days & ways to care
Volunteers from Enkei sorts through boxes of donations at San Souci during the United Way Day of Caring in Columbus, Ind., Friday, May 5, 2017. Mike Wolanin Natalie Poindexter, from Centra Credit Union, puts together information on domestic violence for high school students at Turning Point Domestic Violence Services inside the United Way building during the United Way Day of Caring in Columbus, Ind., Friday, May 5, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Edinburghs' finest Mary Jane and Charlie (Jun '16)
|20 hr
|David
|4
|Weed in Edinburgh Scotland
|20 hr
|Alistair
|3
|Maria Rodriguez-local wh ore,local snitch,watch...
|23 hr
|Anti-everything
|1
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|Sat
|Anti-everything
|13
|black lives matter (Oct '16)
|May 18
|Anti-everything
|8
|Coal burning stove
|May 18
|Anti-everything
|6
|Angela H. Nicholson...Informant
|May 17
|Anti-everything
|15
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC