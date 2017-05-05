Day of Prayer focuses on healing
Some of the 130 or so people attending the National Day of Prayer gathering at The Commons came as agents of freedom for people battling addiction. "Prayer activates angels to fight on behalf of those in bondage," Stone said after the hour-long, interdenominational Christian service.
