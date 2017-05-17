Cultural exchange: Volunteers help Ja...

Cultural exchange: Volunteers help Japanese women learn English

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

Hiroe Aoyama came to Seymour around the same time and found herself in a similar situation, and she said it was very scary. Fortunately, for them and other Japanese women, there has been an English as a Second Language class in place for seven years at Zion Lutheran Church in Seymour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angela H. Nicholson...Informant 13 hr Anti-everything 15
Find my long lost family on my father side Tue Gena 11
Girl Stabbed at Atterbury Job Corps 1--2008 (Jan '08) Tue 0430013detroit 120
black lives matter (Oct '16) May 15 Anti-everything 6
Ashlyn hadley May 13 Just bill 1
Jessica Duckworth May 12 Jakeem Booker 2
Anti-everything and I are lovers May 12 Anti-everything 9
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,343 • Total comments across all topics: 281,094,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC