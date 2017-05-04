Crews make at least 2 water rescues in south central Indiana
Authorities in south central Indiana have made at least two water rescues, including one of a woman from an overturned, submerged car. The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office says its water rescue team pulled a woman from the submerged car about 1:30 a.m. Saturday south of Columbus.
