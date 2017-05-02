CPD arrests mother and son on warrants

CPD arrests mother and son on warrants

18 hrs ago

Columbus police arrested a mother and her son after they located one of them who had been reported as a missing person. Officers were sent to the 100 block of Carrie Lane at 7 p.m. Monday where they located Kyle G. Lewis, 21, Columbus, who had been reported as missing.

Columbus, IN

