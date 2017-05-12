Construction north of Columbus will c...

Construction north of Columbus will cause I-65 lane restrictions

Read more: The Republic

Construction work began on Interstate 65 on Thursday night to replace pavement between Whiteland Road and State Road 44 in Johnson County, north of Columbus.

