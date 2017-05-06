Coming soon near you

The member-owned co-op intends to lease 8,400 square feet of space on the north end of the building at 1580 Central Ave., said Mike Johnston, food co-op board president. Members of the food co-op learned of the store location last week during its annual meeting at Columbus City Hall during a report by board member Dan Fleming, chairman of the co-op's site-selection committee.

