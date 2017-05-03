Columbus woman lives out her dreams making dresses, performing alterations
A Columbus business owner plays a role in helping young girls and women look their best whenever a special occasion comes around. Jeanetta Raya, who owns Jeanetta's Salon and Boutique at 1871 State St., has a niche for creating dresses for birthdays, First Communions, weddings and other special events, but also performs alterations on dresses when needed.
